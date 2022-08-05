Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email

Skins fans were delighted this week after Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario, Joe Dempsie and Larissa Wilson were seen together in pictures on social media.

Wilson, who played teenage clarinet prodigy Jal Fazer in the hit E4 series, shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the four of them drinking wine and spending time with her young daughter.

One fan shared the images on Twitter with the words “my heart is crying right now”.

“We stan a Skins reunion,” added another.

“Did not know a lil Skins reunion would make me this happy omg,” tweeted a third.

A fourth posted: “Skins reunion I’m in tears.”

Featuring a cast of actors who went on to become household names (Daniel Kaluuya, Dev Patel, Hoult), Skins was a sensation among its teenage audience when it aired, and also caused controversy in the media.

The series – which ran from 2007 to 2013 – focused on a group of teenage friends in Bristol, and offered an unflinching look at substance abuse, sex, bullying and mental illness.

Last year, stars of the show spoke out about feeling unprotected during sex scenes and claimed they were told to “skip meals” ahead of shoots where they appeared in beachwear. Read more about their alleged experiences here.