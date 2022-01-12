Skins star Megan Prescott has said that she relied on OnlyFans for income during the pandemic.

OnlyFans allows celebrities and influencers to share exclusive images or videos with paying subscribers. Often its content is deemed too risqué for social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Prescott is best known for playing Katie Fitch in series three and four of the hit E4 drama Skins. She starred alongside Kaya Scoderlario, Jack O’Connell, and her identical twin Kathryn Prescott.

Speaking to The Sun, Prescott opened up about using OnlyFans over the past two years.

She said: “If it wasn’t for OnlyFans I wouldn’t have been able to survive the last two years without working seven days a week in menial jobs.”

The 30-year-old added: “I started my page in April 2020 when the pandemic hit as I didn’t get furloughed for a while.

“I had zero money and was told by a friend who was worked as a stripper for years that people were guaranteed to subscribe because they had watched me in Skins.

“I thought I may as well try and it went very well. I only do what I’m comfortable with and log on when I want to because it takes a lot out of you.”

Prior to her work on OnlyFans, Prescott worked as a dancer in a strip club.

Comparing the two vocations, the actor said her online subscribers are “shockingly polite”.

She said: “They are much kinder than people in real life. On Instagram, I have some incel ‘friends’ who write horrendous things just to provoke a reaction.

“It’s really fun to ignore them because you know they are desperate for attention and I’ve been using it to inform my writing.”

She added: “I’m in a much more privileged position than some others in the sex industry but for me, it takes away the stress of paying bills and allows me to have the energy to be creative.”

Prescott went on to speak about the “stigma that follows sex work, especially if you’re an actress”.

“It’s potentially career-ruining for a woman, despite people loving Channing Tatum when he performed in a neon G-string in real life,” she said.

Skins – which ran from 2007 to 2013 – focused on a group of teenage friends in Bristol, and offered an unflinching look at substance abuse, sex, bullying and mental illness.

Last year, two of the show’s stars – April Pearson (who portrayed Michelle Richardson) and Laya Lewis (who played Liv Malone) – said they felt unprotected when shooting sex scenes for the series.