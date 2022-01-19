West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has hit out at “troll” who called out a mistake during her SNL monologue.

DeBose has generated positive reviews and award nominations for her role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of the musical, which was released in December.

One week after winning a Golden Globe for the performance, she hosted Saturday Night Live and received overwhelming praise for her appearance.

However, one critic zoned in on an error the actor made during her opening speech, in which she said: “2020 has already been an exciting year.”

After a post about DeBose’s monologue was shared online, one commenter wrote: “She know it’s 2022 not 2020 right????”

DeBose replied: “You try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dyslexia and then get back to me brah.”

When the commenter hit back with, “Maybe get someone who isn’t on level with Joe Biden at reading since that’s a qualification to acting...reading lines,” DeBose put an end to the situation by writing: “Cool. You’re a troll. Bye.”

While DeBose’s presenting skills were praised, SNL viewers responded negatively to the remainder of the episode, which aired on Saturday (15 January).

Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on ‘SNL’ (NBC)

Fans urged the show to stop killing jokes” after an “awkward” Elmo sketch attempted to recreate a viral video.

In the original video, Elmo is seen fighting with his friend Zoe over her pet rock, Rocco.

In the SNL sketch that re-enacts the scene, comedian Chloe Fineman is wearing an Elmo costume and imitating the muppet’s voice.

Viewers were left unimpressed with the skit, with many calling it “unfunny” and “awkward” on Twitter.