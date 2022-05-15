Who plays Baby Yoda on SNL?

This weekend’s (14 May) episode of Saturday Night Live featured another appearance of fan favourite character Baby Yoda.

The iconic creature from Disney+’s The Mandalorian has been parodied on the show multiple times, making his debut on the ninth episode of season 45.

Played by comedian Kyle Mooney, Baby Yoda has been a misunderstood figure with fans often confused by his monologues.

In this week’s episode, to promo the forthcoming miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi releasing on 27 May, Baby Yoda was invited back to share all things Star Wars.

However, things quickly took a turn when he pivoted to instead talk about his recent experience going on an ayahuasca retreat – a spiritual journey that occurs after one has taken psychedelics.

“I’m feeling really peaceful these days, all getting into crystals, rain sticks, spicy guacamole,” he told Michael Che.

Ending his monologue, he said: “I love everyone, man, even my haters,” with Che retorting: “Really? Because you have some strong words for one hater in particular over the years,” referencing his ongoing feud with the Guardians of the Galaxy character.

“Baby Groot, I know we had our issues, but from the bottom of my heart, I really really don’t like you,” Baby Yoda acknowledged.

“Next time I see you, I will chop you down like Paul Bunyan, sprinkle you on my blunt, and smoke you while I’m in the hot tub with your girl,” he further threatened.

Currently, in its 47th season, Selena Gomez is hosting SNL’s penultimate episode, with Natasha Lyonne taking over for the season finale.