Saturday Night Live has unveiled the cast of its new season, with two performers leaving.

Beck Bennett, who joined the sketch show in 2013 and became a regular in 2015, is departing after eight seasons.

Lauren Holt, who was added last year as a featured player, is leaving the series as well.

Cast members are always added to SNL as featured players – the equivalent of a recurring role. Some of them are then promoted to repertory players, who make up the main cast.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson are returning as featured players, joined by three newcomers: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

SNL is returning for its 47th season on 2 October with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek have also been announced as some of this season’s hosts. Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile will all feature as musical guests.