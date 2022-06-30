Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman says she still hasn’t received art she bought from Anna Delvey

Delvey is selling sketches of Fineman’s ‘SNL’ impression she made while in ICE detention

Inga Parkel
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:49
Comments
Chloe Fineman talks about purchasing artwork from Anna Delvey on The View

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman still hasn’t received the artwork she purchased from con artist Anna Delvey.

The infamous Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – is the subject of Netflix’s miniseries Inventing Anna, about a journalist who investigates the case of the Russian fraudster who conned the New York elite.

In March, Fineman went viral for her impression of the convicted con artist performed during SNL’s latest season.

While being detained by US Immigration and Customs enforcement, Delvey saw the comedy sketch and is now selling artwork based on it.

Speaking on a recent appearance on The View, Fineman revealed that Delvey had reached out to her on Instagram and actually sold her one of the sketches, which she still hasn’t received.

Recommended

“She, on Instagram, made a sketch in ICE. She’s in holding. She’s creative,” Fineman explained.

“I was on the plane, I had, like, plane wifi coming back from Miami, and I see this and my friend’s like, ‘You have to buy it, $250 (£205).’ But I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it as a gift.’”

Chloe Fineman as Anna Delvey on SNL

(SNL/YouTube)

The comedian continued: “I guess I had posted about it and then I was DM’ing with Anna Delvey. And she was like, ‘I can give you one for free, what’s your address?’ She knows my apartment number.”

However, Fineman claimed that “it hasn’t arrived yet,” even after she had sent money to Delvey through PayPal.

The Independent has reached out to Delvey’s representatives for comment.

Delvey made her return to the New York art scene on 19 May with her first solo art exhibition, “Allegedly”, at the Public Hotel.

Recommended

The art show featured a collection of 20 pieces created by Delvey herself while in ICE detention.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in