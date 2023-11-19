Jump to content

SNL stars send love to former cast member Dana Carvey after son’s death

‘We love you Dana and Paula,’ a sign read at the end of 18 November’s episode

Kelly Rissman
Sunday 19 November 2023 20:46
Comments
Dana Carvey is "taking a break" from work following his son's death

Saturday Night Live stars shared a tribute to former cast member Dana Carvey after he revealed the death of his son earlier this week.

“Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost held up a sign at the end of Saturday’s show that read: “We love you Dana and Paula.”

Carvey, 68, announced in an Instagram post that his “extremely talented” son Dex died from an accidental overdose at the age of 32.

The SNL alum wrote that he and his wife Paula Zwagerman had suffered a “terrible tragedy” on Wednesday evening following the death of their “beloved son.”

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Carvey said in a statement on Instagram. “He was extremely talented as so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately”

“Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” Carvey wrote.

On Friday, the actor wrote a post thanking the public, as he said he and his wife “have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.”

He said that he plans to take a “break from work and social media--trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.”

Carvey performed on the beloved sketch show for seven seasons from 1986 to 1933. In his last season, he took home an Emmy for outstanding individual performance.

