‘What is Squid Game?’: SNL enjoys dig at Republicans over Facebook hearing

The cast of Saturday Night Live have taken aim at Republicans over the recent Facebook hearing in the opening sketch of this season’s second episode.

The sketch opened with Heidi Gardner appearing as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who was stood in front of “congress” to explain what goes on at the social media company.

However, the sketch turned into one where senators asked her about how social media works. The skit also contained several references to Netflix hit Squid Game in reference to Facebook’s internal workings.

“I would like to thank the Facebook whistle blower for coming forward,” said Mikey Day, playing senator Richard Blumenthal. Gardner’s Haugen responded by joking that it was nice to be in an office which had “no skateboards”.

Cecily Strong, playing senator Dianne Feinstein, then took aim at Facebook, saying: “What Facebook has done is disgraceful and you better believe that Congress will be taking action.

“Right after we pass the infrastructure bill, raise the debt ceiling, prosecute those responsible for the 6 January insurrection and stop Trump from using executive privilege, even though he’s no longer president. But after all that, you watch out, Facebook!”

The sketch then also poked fun at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was played by Alex Moffat. The character could be seen staring aimlessly, at which point Day’s Blumenthal said: “No, no, we don’t need any more from that guy.”

The sketch then switched to the “OG social media king,” Tom from Myspace, who was played by Pete Davidson.

“Remember me? I was harmless,” Davidson said in character. “I’m not doing anything of that weird algorithm stuff. We barely maintain the website.”

He then said, “Come on by, check out your friend’s band from 20 years ago” and “let’s make America top eight again.”

The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live also saw Kim Kardashian host and Halsey appear as the evening’s musical guest.

Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that many viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.

Soon after, an Aladdin-themed sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the skit “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus”. A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”

Elsewhere, in one of the most talked about moments of the night, Kim Kardashian played a television judge on a spinoff of US television show The People’s Court. The spoof, titled, The People’s Kourt as Kourtney Kardashian, saw Kim in character as her sister Kourtney.

Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will host forthcoming episodes of SNL.