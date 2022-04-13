Saturday Night Live will welcome Lizzo as its next host.

The singer is on double duty, making her hosting debut this Saturday 16 April, but her second time as a musical guest, according to SNL’s official Twitter account.

Lizzo made her first appearance on the SNL stage back in December 2019 when she performed her top hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell”.

It’s been three years since the Grammy winner released her last album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019. Though she did premiere her single “Rumors” in 2021, which is taken from her her forthcoming album set to be released on 14 April.

While the album’s name has yet to be revealed, Lizzo is currently promoting its second single titled “About Damn Time”.

Hosts of SNL this season so far have included Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 9 April on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.