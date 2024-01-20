Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NBC’s sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live returns tonight for its first episode in 2024 with a new host taking the reins this weekend.

Bringing Saturday Night Live season 49 out of hiatus is Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 26, best known for starring in Euphoria, Saltburn and Priscilla, which will mark his SNL debut.

The Australian actor has recently won the hearts of viewers for his portrayal of the Aristocratic posh boy Felix Catton in Emerald Fennel’s hit film Saltburn, for which he has been nominated for two Baftas: the Rising Star Award and Best Actor in a Support Role.

He also played Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla, a film about the life of Presley’s wife, who is portrayed by American actor Cailee Spaeny.

Elordi will be joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp, who will also make her SNL debut. American singer, songwriter and actor, Rapp, 24, released her debut album Snow Angel in November 2023 and also stars as Regina George in the newly released movie musical version of Mean Girls.

Jacob Elordi in ‘Saltburn’ (Prime Video)

Speaking ahead of his SNL appearance on the Jimmy Fallons show, Elordi said he was “nervous” for the live show. He added while his career mainly involves filming scenes in several takes, he started out performing live on stage when he was first learning to act as a child.

However, Elordi said his SNL role is quite daunting, since he was never the “funny guy.”

“This is way different...because I was never funny. Nobody was like.... ‘yeah, you’re the funny guy,’ ever.”

Saturday Night Live airs tonight (20 January) at 11:30pm ET on NBC.