SNL: Who is hosting this week?
Jake Gyllenhaal returns for his second time hosting, joined by musical guest Camila Cabello
Saturday Night Live will welcome Jake Gyllenhaal as its next host.
The actor returns for his second time hosting the show this Saturday 9 April, accompanied by musical guest Camila Cabello, who is also making her second appearance, according to SNL’s official Twitter account.
Gyllenhaal last hosted the show in 2007 and has since made multiple cameos. Cabello made her SNL musical debut back in 2019, with her performance of two songs, Easy and Cry for Me.
Cabello recently released “Bam Bam” – in collaboration with Ed Sheeran – ahead of her forthcoming album Familia, which comes out on 8 April.
Lizzo will take over on 16 April, doing double duty as a first-time host but second-time musical guest.
Hosts of SNL this season so far have included Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.
Musical guests have included Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
Gyllenhaal’s newest action movie Ambulance will premiere in cinemas on 8 April.
The next episode of SNL will premiere on 9 April on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.
