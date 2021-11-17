Saturday Night Live is returning on 20 November with a new episode and another first-time host.

Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will take on hosting duties.

Saweetie will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.

Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

The Twitter account for SNL shared a teaser for Liu and Saweetie’s appearances on the show on Tuesday (16 November).

Over the weekend, Liu shared a photo of himself on the SNL set, right around the time Swift was scheduled to host.

“Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift,” the actor wrote as a caption, along with the hashtag: “#WrongSaturday.”

SNL returns on Saturday 20 November 11.30pm EST on NBC.