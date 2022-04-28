Saturday Night Live will welcome Benedict Cumberbatch as its next host, after the show takes a brief hiatus.

The Academy Award-winning actor is set to return to the SNL stage on 7 May, joined by Arcade Fire as the evening’s musical guest.

Cumberbatch made his hosting debut back in 2016 while promoting his first Doctor Strange film. He’s set to take over emcee duties a day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in cinemas.

Aracde Fire meanwhile are returning for their fifth musical appearance on the show since 2007. WP, Arcade Fire’s first LP in five years, is scheduled for release on 6 May.

Hosts of SNL this season so far have included Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Marvel Studios)

Cumberbatch’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releases in cinemas on 6 May.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 7 May on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.