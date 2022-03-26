SNL: Who is hosting this week?
Jerrod Carmichael and Gunna will feature in the next episode
Saturday Night Live will welcome Jerrod Carmichael as its next host.
The comedian will make his hosting debut on 2 April accompanied by rapper Gunna, who will also be making his SNL debut as the evening’s musical guest, according to SNL’s official Twitter account.
Gunna’s latest album DS4Ever landed as number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The following week on 9 April, Jake Gyllenhaal will return to emcee the show for the second time. He will be joined by Camila Cabello for her second appearance as the show’s musical guest.
Lizzo will take over on 16 April, doing double duty as a first time host but second time musical guest.
Hosts of SNL this season so far have included Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.
Musical guests have included Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
Carmichael’s new comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, premieres on 1 April on HBO Max.
The next episode of SNL will premiere on 2 April on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.
