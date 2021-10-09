Saturday Night Live will soon return with four first-time hosts.

Kim Kardashian West is one of four inaugural hosts announced on Wednesday ahead of the comedy show’s new season premiere next month. She will take on hosting duties on 9 October, with Halsey as the musical guest.

Owen Wilson will host the season premiere the previous week, on 2 October, with Kacey Musgraves performing.

The week after West’s episode, on 16 October, Rami Malek will host while Young Thug will appear as the musical guest.

On 23 October, Jason Sudeikis will take over as host, with Brandi Carlile performing.

Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.

Saturday Night Live will return on 2 October on NBC in the US after a summer hiatus. This will be the show’s 47th season.

The network has yet to announce which cast members will return for this instalment.

Kardashian West shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

SNL recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony. Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, which was also crowned Outstanding Comedy Series.