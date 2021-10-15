Saturday Night Live is back with four first-time hosts.

Kim Kardashian West and Owen Wilson have already hosted the first two episodes of the season but this week (October 16) Bohemian Rhapsody star and new Bond villain Rami Malek will host while Young Thug will appear as the musical guest.

On 23 October, Jason Sudeikis will take over as host, with Brandi Carlile performing.

Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.

Saturday Night Live returned on 2 October on NBC in the US after a summer hiatus. This is the show’s 47th season.

The network has yet to announce which cast members will return for this instalment.

Kardashian West shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

SNL recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony. Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, which was also crowned Outstanding Comedy Series.