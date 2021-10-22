Saturday Night Live is back with four first-time hosts.

Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Owen Wilson have already hosted the first three episodes of the season but this week (October 23) Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis will host with Brandi Carlile performing.

Wilson, Kardashian West, Malek, and Sudeikis will all be first-time hosts.

Saturday Night Live returned on 2 October on NBC in the US after a summer hiatus. This is the show’s 47th season.

The network has yet to announce which cast members will return for this instalment.

Kardashian West shared SNL’s announcement of her hosting gig on Twitter, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

SNL recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2021 ceremony. Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, which was also crowned Outstanding Comedy Series.