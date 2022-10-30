Rapper Jack Harlow appears unrecognisable in Saturday Night Live skits

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Harlow appeared unrecognisable across multiple of his Saturday Night Live skits, stumping viewers.

The “Industry Baby” rapper made his return to the SNL stage on 29 October as both the evening’s host and musical guest.

During the show’s first sketch, the typically curly-haired Harlow appeared with his hair short and straightened as he stood beside cast member Heidi Gardner at a wedding altar.

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise, with one writing: “There’s no way that’s Jack Harlow.”

“I ain’t even realise that was Jack Harlow as the groom,” one user wrote alongside the laughing emoji.

A third argued: “There’s no way that you can tell that’s Jack Harlow.”

“Straight-hair Jack Harlow is like evil twin material,” a fourth said. “Like the equivalent of a Star Trek mirror universe goatee, it's just not right.”

Another found his new look appealing: “Okay, hear me out. Jack Harlow without the curly hair is a fine man!”

Later during the show, Harlow performed “Lil Secret” and “First Class” off of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Earlier this week, it was announced that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the comedy sketch series, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.