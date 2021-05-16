Saturday Night Live returned this week with a cold open that saw Kate McKinnon’s Dr Anthony Fauci try to explain the latest Covid mask rules.

This week, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

McKinnon played Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, telling viewers: “It’s your boy Fauci, the patron saint of Purell.”

Purell is an American brand of hand sanitiser that has become ubiquitous during the pandemic.

Adding that the new regulations might have confused Americans, she said: “To clear things up, I found a few doctors at the CDC who minored in theatre to demonstrate correct mask behaviour.”

Aidy Bryant and Beck Bennett then acted out being inside a bar. When Bryant asked if Bennett was vaccinated, he said he wasn’t but that should be assumed since he was in a pub at 11am. “You’re right, I deserve Covid,” Bryant replied.

Alex Moffat and Cecily Strong appeared in another scene about two people at a large gathering. Strong told Moffat there was no need for wearing a mask because they were outdoors, “outside the Capitol building”. The pair then rushed off, with Moffat donning a MAGA hat. “That was a very specific example but accurate in terms of masks,” McKinnon’s Fauci noted.

Keegan-Michael Key was this week’s host, while Olivia Rodrigo performed as the musical guest.