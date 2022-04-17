Lizzo joked about the ‘rumour’ that she was pregnant with the child of actor Chris Evans while hosting Saturday Night Live last night (16 April).

The “Juice” singer-songwriter had previously joked with the Avengers star about expecting a child together, after she had drunkenly messaged him on Instagram.

During the opening monologue on SNL, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said: “While I’m hear I do want to address some rumours.

“I read a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every white boy in Hollywood,” she continued. “They think I’m collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones.”

Lizzo added that she had “even heard a rumour” that she was “pregnant with Chris Evans’s baby”.

“I have no idea where that one started,” she joked.

“It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby’,” she quipped. “It’s called manifesting.”

Last year, Lizzo made a TikTok video responding to a fan who joked that she was pregnant with Evans’s child.

The post, captioned “The secret is out”, saw Lizzo deliver a speech while the Captain America theme music plays.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child,” she said. “But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in.

“We’re going to have a little America.”

On Monday (2 August), Lizzo shared a follow up to the video, showing screenshots of Evans messaging her saying: “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy [cry-laughing emoji] my mother will be so happy lol.”

His second message read: “(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol.)”