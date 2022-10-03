Miles Teller jokes about Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise on SNL

Jump to content

Miles Teller jokes about Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise in SNL opening monologue

Actor was hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Kevin E G Perry
Monday 03 October 2022 06:17
Comments
Miles Teller joked about working with Tom Cruise on summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick during the premiere of Saturday Night Live’s 48th season.

“One of the things I loved about the movie is that it really seemed to bring people together,” commented Teller. “I mean it’s not every day that you get a movie that’s loved by both the military community and the gay community. It worked out!”

He added: “It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise, I mean that guy is a legend. We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie. I mean, he did his own stunts and I grew my own moustache.”

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing movie of the year so far, having made over $692m (£620m) at the box office. It is the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, which also starred Cruise.

Teller was hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time.

During the cold open, he played Payton Manning alongside SNL regular Andrew Dismukes as his brother Eli Manning. The pair spoofed ESPN’s football analysis show ManningCast and were joined by unannounced special guest Jon Hamm.

Hamm, who also had a role in Top Gun: Maverick, told Teller: “Sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn’t that famous. I mean, when they couldn’t get the star of the big summer movie, your Tom Cruise or your Jon Hamm, they had to get the co-star.”

Elsewhere in the show, Teller played a game show host in a sketch mocking scandal-hit stars Adam Levine and Armie Hammer.

