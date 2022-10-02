Chloe Fineman leaves Saturday Night Live fans in hysterics over Nicole Kidman AMC ad spoof
Infamous and ‘cult-like’ AMC commercial stars Nicole Kidman
Saturday Night Live has left viewers in hysterics with its “perfect” parody of Nicole Kidman’s AMC commercial.
In 2021, the US theatre chain AMC, debuted a commerical starring the Oscar winner, which was quickly turned into a meme online.
In September earlier this year, a viral post showing a man in a cinema standing up and saluting to the advertisement went viral.
In its season premiere that aired on Saturday night (1 October), SNL writers took the opportunity to poke fun at the advertisement and the infamous salute.
In the skit, Chloe Fineman plays the Australian actor, putting on the actor’s accent in her performance.
As in the original ad, Fineman’s character enthuses about her love of the cinema, with everyone applauding and saluting. Only one person, played by SNL star Kenan Thompson, looks confused.
The cult-like crowd then repeats the phrase “heartbreak feels good in a place like this”, which was said by Kidman in the original advertisement.
As the cinema-goers say the phrase, Fineman’s Kidman grows in power with her eyes glowing and her body levitating out of her seat.
“What the f*** just happened?” Thomson concludes.
Elsewhere in the episode, SNL mocked Adam Levine and Armie Hammer for their respective scandals. The pair were depicted as contestants on a game show titled “Send Something Normal”.
Meanwhile, Miles Teller joked about working with Tom Cruise on summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.
