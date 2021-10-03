Owen Wilson has reprised his role as the voice of Lightening McQueen in Cars on the season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).

Wilson was seen delivering a controversial sketch in which he reads one-liners from the cartoon film script.

Many fans on social media enjoyed the moment, with one calling it “a blast” and another saying it was “one of the best openers on the show”.

Others watching Saturday Night Live felt some of the references were - in the words of one fan - “too risqué” when Wilson can be seen reading some controversial lines: “Grow up man, your sister sure did” and “Oh you’re in high school, could have fooled me” and references to “the r-word”.

Wilson then realises his character is “the bad guy” and stops the read through. At this point many viewers expressed their relief on social media, with one saying “phew!” and another adding “we needed that”.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

Three more hosts have been unveiled too to follow up on Wilson: Kim Kardashian West will host on 9 October, followed by Rami Malek the following week, and Jason Sudeikis on 23 October.