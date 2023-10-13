How Saturday Night Live is able to return amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Live is returning to our screens this month for the first time since the show came to a halt due to the writers’ strike.

The long-running comedy entertainment show last aired on 15 April, with an episode hosted by Ana de Armas. The show then took a scheduled two week break, but was unable to return after as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike.

But with the strike coming to an end in September after 146 days, as the union made “meaningful gains and protections for writers”, it has now been announced that SNL will return on Saturday 14 October.

Former cast member Pete Davidson will host, with rapper Ice Spice as the night’s musical guest. Davidson had been due to host the show back in May, but his episode was the first to be cancelled due to the strike.

But while the writers’ strike is over, the actors union SAG-AFTRA are still withholding their labour, as they have since 14 July.

As a result, many have questioned how SNL’s cast members, who act as well as write on the show, are able to appear on the show amid the ongoing collective action.

Anyone performing on SNL, from hosts to cast members to guest stars, is performing under a Network Code Agreement (also known as a Net Code).

Pete Davidson is returning to host ‘SNL@ (2022 Invision)

This is not one of the contracts SAG-AFTRA is striking, the union has explained, saying: “[The SNL cast] are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.

“The programme is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.”

Other genres covered by Net Code include morning news shows, talk shows, soap operas, variety, reality and game shows, sports, and promotional announcements.

As part of the Net Code contract, there is also a “No Strike” clause, meaning performers have to return to work if asked to by producers.

The union, which is prohibited from advising them not to work under this clause, added: “It is important to recognise that SAG-AFTRA is fighting against the studios and not members who are required to go to work every day under other union contracts or personal service agreements.

“We stand with our union siblings across the industry as we also recognise our obligations under federal labour law.”

Following the return of SNL on 14 October, the second episode will be hosted by musician Bad Bunny, who is also the episode’s musical guest, the following Saturday (21 October).

NBC have also announced that comedian Chloe Troast is the only new player joining the cast for the forthcoming season.