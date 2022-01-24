Saturday Night Live has aimed a dig at Prince Andrew, following the news that the Duke of York had deleted his Twitter account.

The royal is currently facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault of a teenager (Andrew has denied all allegations).

He was recently stripped of all military titles shortly after a judge ruled that the trial would proceed.

SNLalluded to the allegations during the “Weekend Update” segment of last night’s (22 January) episode, with host Colin Jost making a joke surrounding Andrew’s deleted Twitter account.

He quipped: “This week, Britain’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Andrew, officially deleted his Twitter account... after he realised that was not the app with all the dancing teenagers.”

The app Jost is referring to is presumably Tik Tok, the video sharing platform popular among teenagers and members of Generation Z.

Elsewhere, the long-running US sketch show also featured a skit in which Pete Davison played Novak Djokovic, the World Tennis No 1 who was recently deported from Australia amid outrage over his anti-vax views.

SNL airs every Saturday evening on NBC in the US. In the UK, new episodes are available on NOW and Sky Comedy.