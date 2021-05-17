SNL ratings plummet one week after Elon Musk’s hosting role

US sketch series Saturday Night Live saw a sharp ratings drop the week after Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s stint as host.

The long-running NBC programme saw comedian Keegan-Michael Key take the reins for Saturday’s episode (15 May), with Olivia Rodrigo appearing as the musical guest.

Fans reacted positively to the episode, but the Nielsen ratings revealed a significant drop-off in viewership when compared to the previous week’s instalment.

While the Musk-fronted episode had brought about an uptick in ratings – averaging 4.7 in overnight households and 2.7 in adults 18-49, the third-highest figures of the season to date – the latest episode managed just 3.5 in households and 1.5 in adults 18-49.

The numbers are similar to those reached in the weeks before Musk’s appearance, and represent the lowest in the season so far.

Musk’s casting on the series had caused controversy among viewers and, reportedly, some of the show’s stars.

The Tesla founder is known for his active and outspoken social media presence, and remains a divisive figure for a number of controversial incidents – including recent remarks made about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the UK, Saturday Night Live can be watched on Sky Comedy and Now.