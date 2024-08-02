Support truly

Not much in life is free, especially when it comes to activities in New York City, which is partially what makes Saturday Night Live tapings so special.

The long-running NBC comedy sketch series, which returns for season 50 on September 28, has officially opened its ticket lottery for fans interested in nabbing free passes to join the live audience.

So now’s the time for eager fans to prepare their schedule because you only have the month of August to submit your ticket requests.

How long is the ticket lottery open?

The ticket lottery for season 50 opened on August 1 and will remain open until 11:59 ET on August 31.

How to join the ‘SNL’ ticket lottery

For those interested in taking their chances to earn free SNL tickets, you’ll need to submit a request to SNLTICKETS@NBCUNI.COM.

In the email, you should include your full name, email address, and a message sharing why you’d like to be a part of SNL’s studio audience.

It’s also important to note that audience members must be aged 16 and older, whether there is a parent or guardian present or not.

Should you be selected, you will be notified of the show and date you have been approved for. You may not request a specific date.

You will also need to present a valid photo ID upon arrival. If you’re unable to present an ID, you will not be admitted.

For more information about how to get tickets, you can visit NBC’s website.

Is there a limit on the number of tickets I can request?

Yes, only one request per household is permitted. Should you be selected, you will receive two tickets.

What are ‘SNL’ standby tickets?

If you’re hoping to score a ticket on the day of the show, you can book a standby reservation, which essentially puts you on a waitlist for a possible open spot in the audience.

You can only submit standby requests at this reservation link, which goes live at 10am ET every Thursday before each show. There’s a limit of 4 standby spots you can request, but you have the option to reserve for either the 8pm dress rehearsal or the 11:30pm live show.

Similar to the ticket lottery, you’ll need to provide your full name, email address and the number of people in your party. Due to high demand, it could take hours before you receive a decision, and reservations are issued on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

If your standby reservation is accepted, your entire party must check in to the in-person standby line between 6-7pm on the Friday before the show day. Every person in your party will be required to present a photo ID.

After you’ve checked in, you will be assigned a numerical place in line where you’ll wait until midnight. Standby cards will be issued at approximately 12:01 on Saturday morning, though receiving one of these cards still does not guarantee admission until you’re seated in the studio.

More information on standby tickets can be found on NBC’s website.

Where is ‘SNL’ filmed?

New York City’s famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza has been the home to SNL since its inception in 1975.

Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres on September 28, with episodes airing on NBC at 11:30pm ET on Saturdays.