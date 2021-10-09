Saturday Night Live last week returned to television screens for its 47th season.

The long-running comedy sketch show was beamed across America from New York once again and begun on 2 October.

The show continues this week on 9 October, airing in its usual slot of 11.30pm EST on NBC. Viewers will be able to see familiar faces such as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. As the title suggests, SNL will be live on both coasts of America with the west coast able to tune in from 8.30pm PST.

The first four guest hosts were also recently announced for the season with an eclectic group of names such as Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis and Owen Wilson all set to front episodes, as well as Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Musical guests have also been announced with the first episode featuring Kacey Musgraves. Following episodes will feature Young Thug, Halsey and Brandi Carlile.

This weekend’s episode will see Kim Kardashian West host and guest Halsey provide musical entertainment.

As well as being broadcast live on NBC, viewers will also be able to watch SNL through the Peacock app. The first four episodes of the upcoming season will be livestreamed through the app and every past season is also available to view as well.

There will also be a live audience for the 47th season after Covid prevented fans from being in attendance last time around.

Adele (centre) with singer H.E.R (left) and Kate McKinnon (NBC)

All those in attendance are required to be fully vaccinated by the day of the show and must adhere to all Covid protocols. They will also have to provide proof of vaccination.