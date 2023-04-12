SNL alum Victoria Jackson condemns homosexuality and sodomy at city hall meeting

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Victoria Jackson quoted Bible verses to support her condemnation of her city’s local Gay Pride Parade.

Footage of the 63-year-old comedian speaking at Franklin City Hall in Tennessee was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel during Tuesday’s (11 April) meeting.

In the video, Jackson – who featured on the longrunning US sketch show from 1986 to 1992 – introduces herself by name at the podium, before announcing that “God hates sodomy”.

“He hates homosexuality – he said it’s an abomination. And God hates sexual immorality, all kinds,” she says.

“And God hates pride. Like, one of the most things he hates is pride,” she adds, before reading Proverbs 11:12.

“When pride comes, then comes disgrace but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart.”

Jackson continues to cite the story of the legendary biblical cities Sodom and Gomorrah, arguing their downfall “proves that God hates sodomy and sexual immorality and pride”.

“I just want to encourage this generation not to be brainwashed,” she concludes.

Following the meeting, Jackson posted a clip of her remarks on Instagram, writing: “My minute of free speech.”

Under her account bio, she labels herself conservative.

Several of her posts include criticism of LGBT+ library books, which she branded “graphic porn”.

During her time as an SNL regular, she often appeared on the show’s recurring Weekend Update segment as a news correspondent who would stray off-topic, recite poetry, and do handstands or backbends on the desk.

Jackson also became known for her impersonations of Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers and Zsa Zsa Gabor.