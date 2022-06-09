Damian Lewis reveals touching gesture Helen McCrory made ahead of Soccer Aid appearance
‘She’s with us again this year,’ actor said
Damian Lewis has recalled the touching gesture his late wife Helen McCrory made ahead of his first appearance on Soccer Aid.
The Homeland star is set to play in the celebrity football match for charity again this Sunday (12 June).
McCrory died of breast cancer last year at the age of 52.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (9 June), presenter Ben Shephard discussed meeting McCrory for the first time when he and Lewis competed together on Soccer Aid.
“[McCrory] was always such a vociferous supporter of you in everything you did,” he told Lewis. “[Co-presenter Kate Garraway] and I were very honoured to be at her memorial service just a few weeks ago.”
“I imagine you’ve been very moved by the outpouring of support and love that has been shown towards her since she sadly passed away,” Shephard continued.
Lewis then described his wife as a “fabulous human being”, stating that people “from all walks of life” had contacted him to let him know how much of an “impact” she had made on their lives.
“When she came to Soccer Aid the very first time, I got into my hotel room up in Manchester at The Lowry, and it was covered in Union Jack bunting and England flags everywhere,” he revealed, “which she’d gone out and bought and decorated the room with.”
“She’s with us again this year,” he added.
Soccer Aid will be played on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium in aid of Unicef, with kick-off at 7.30pm.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies