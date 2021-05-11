The official trailer for Solos has dropped, starring Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway.

The star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil (Hunters) also features Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

Each of the seven episodes is a 30-minute monologue, exploring the deeper meaning of human connection.

The series aims to “illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience”, according to Amazon.

Freeman’s character, who has Alzheimer’s, can be heard saying: “Though we all feel alone in different ways, in feeling alone we are somehow all together.”

Mirren stars as a woman alone on a space shuttle and Hathaway plays a scientist who discovers time travel in an episode directed by Zach Braff.

Solos will launch on 21 May on Amazon Prime.