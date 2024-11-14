Song Jae-lim death: South Korean actor dies, aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korean actor Song Jae-lim has died, aged 39.

The actor, who is also known as Song Jae-rim, was found dead in his home in the Seongdong Ward in Seoul at midday on Tuesday (12 November). He was due to meet a friend for lunch when his body was discovered, according to Korean media.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious, and a note was found at the scene according to Variety.

The K-Drama star first rose to fame for his role as a loyal warrior in Moon Embracing the Sun, a fantasy drama about a mediaeval King and a female shaman who fall in love.

He made his debut in the 2009 film Actresses. He gained further popularity after appearing on the reality show We Got Married in 2014.

The actor’s family have told media that they would hold a small and private funeral for the star on Thursday (14 November). The event took place at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Funeral Hall.

Jae-lim began his career as a runway model, appearing in national magazines including Vogue Girl Korea, Dazed Korea, Nylon Korea, GQ Korea, and Marie Claire Korea.

Tributes from the Korean entertainment industry poured in as his co-stars and other celebrities paid tribute to the star.

open image in gallery Jae-lim was found dead at his home on Tuesday ( Instagram/ Jaelim_song )

Actor Yoo Sun, who co-starred with Jae-lim in the drama Our Gap Soon in 2016, shared a photo of them together on Wednesday (13 November), writing: “It’s too sad, it hurts so much... May you find peace and rest.”

Please Take Care of My Refrigerator actor Hong Seok-cheon also posted a tribute, sharing a smiling photo of Jae-rim and writing, “I mourn that I’ll never see that wonderful smile again. It hurts me to let you go without a proper goodbye. I’m so sorry.”

Fellow actor Kim Min-kyu, said she had spoken with the star only a month ago. He recalled their last conversation as he said that the actor seemed upbeat about his future projects.

“You told me about your ongoing performances with such a bright voice... Why...?” he said.

An official confirmation for the cause of Jae-lim’s death is yet to be announced.