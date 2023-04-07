Sophia Bush called ‘TV prostitute’ at Chicago bar by man who told her she was ‘piece of meat’
‘I watch your show, so I pay your f***ing salary,’ man told ‘One Tree Hill’ actor
One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush had a worrying encounter with a stranger in a bar last month.
The actor was at the Chicago establishment on St Patrick’s Day (17 March) when a man “stuck his camera right in my face to take a picture”.
Bush said on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast on Tuesday (4 April) that the man “almost hit me right in the face with his phone”.
The actor, who also starred in Chicago PD, claimed that, after he kept photographing her for approximately an hour, she told him: “Hi, I’m a person. I’d like to shake your hand. My name is Sophia. You’re making me really uncomfortable, man. I’ve asked you to stop.”
She continued: “‘I’m a girl in a bar. You are a man I do not know. I don’t wanna be videoed on your phone. And my friends don’t either. Can you please stop?’”
However, according to Bush, the anonymous man replied: “I don’t have to stop; you’re in public.”
After Bush told him he was “making me feel like a piece of meat”, the man allegedly said: “I watch your show, so I pay your f***ing salary. You are a piece of meat to me.”
Despite a girl at his own table asking him to “stop”, Bush claims the man then added: “You’re just a TV prostitute.”
It was here when one of Bush’s friends “flipped out” and “it started to get physical between these guys”.
Bush used the alleged incident to explain why she “doesn’t enjoy being in public any more”.
“Now I’d much rather be at home,” she said, adding: “I used to love to go out and be in the world, so I think that’s obviously a wild example, but it’s not the first time that I’ve experienced that.
“It’s very strange because in one sentence people will say, ‘Well you signed up for this’ and the other sentence they’ll say, ‘We’re entitled to this.’ I don’t think anyone is entitled to anything.”
