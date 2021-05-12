Sophie Turner had some harsh words for paparazzi who recently published a series of unauthorised photos of her baby daughter.

The Game of Thrones actor shares 10-month-old daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Turner can be heard reprimanding photographers in a since-deleted post.

“I just woke up," she began her video message. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.

“She is my daughter,” Turner continued. “She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f***ing creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.

“It's disgusting and you do not have my permission,” she concluded.

The photos in question were posted by Page Six earlier on Wednesday (12 May), but the original article appears to have been taken down. Turner did not call the news organisation out by name.

The couple has been intentionally private about their personal life and new daughter. In May, Jonas told CBS This Morning being at home with Turner and their daughter has “been amazing”.

“It’s been forced time at home – I’m always on the go,” he said. “I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”