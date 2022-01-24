Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian in ‘hilarious’ video
Eagle-eyed fans noted that Turner was texting someone named ‘Pete’ in the couple’s video
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video.
Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes.
The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019.
In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance.
“I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over the youngest Kardashian’s voice.
Turner, as Kim, is typing away on her phone and lip-syncs over the SKIMS founder’s voice: “You are? Why?”
“Because I just came back from Australia,” Jonas smiles back sarcastically, while mouthing Khloe’s words.
Some fans pointed out that Turner is texting someone named “Pete” in the video, suggesting that it is a nod to Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
One Instagram user commented: “Does that say Pete???”
Another user reacted to Turner and Jonas’s video with the comment: “Not sophie texting Pete,” along with crying emojis.
Kardashian began dating Davidson after the couple met on the set of Saturday Night Live last year.
The 41-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February last year, after seven years of marriage.
Kanye, who is now known as “Ye”, is currently dating Italian actor and model Julia Fox.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies