Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian in ‘hilarious’ video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video.

Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes.

The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019.

In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance.

“I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over the youngest Kardashian’s voice.

Turner, as Kim, is typing away on her phone and lip-syncs over the SKIMS founder’s voice: “You are? Why?”

“Because I just came back from Australia,” Jonas smiles back sarcastically, while mouthing Khloe’s words.

Some fans pointed out that Turner is texting someone named “Pete” in the video, suggesting that it is a nod to Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

One Instagram user commented: “Does that say Pete???”

Another user reacted to Turner and Jonas’s video with the comment: “Not sophie texting Pete,” along with crying emojis.

Kardashian began dating Davidson after the couple met on the set of Saturday Night Live last year.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February last year, after seven years of marriage.

Kanye, who is now known as “Ye”, is currently dating Italian actor and model Julia Fox.