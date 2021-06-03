Fans support Sophie Turner after she posts ‘time isn’t straight and neither am I’ sticker for Pride

Sophie Turner has received fans’ support after sharing a sticker reading “time isn’t straight and neither am I” on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones star recently published the post on her Instagram story to mark Pride Month, which began on 1 June.

She wrote: “It’s muthaf***** pride month babaaaayyyyy” and added several stickers, including the “time isn’t straight and neither am I” one, alongside a heart with the words “bi pride” on it, and one reading “gay pride”.

A fourth sticker features a character on a bicycle and the message: “Move, I’m gay.”

The post was met with delight on Twitter, where many users have shared messages of support for Turner.

“Waiiiiit a damn minute... is this Sophie Turner coming out as bi ?? Nothing but respect for the queen in the north,” one person wrote, referring to Turner’s Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

“Omg sophie turner is bi??? i love this for her !!!!!!” someone else shared.

“SOPHIE TURNER BI??? THAT'S A WIN,” another person tweeted.

Turner married Joe Jonas in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child together in July 2020.