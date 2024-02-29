The booth from the final scene of The Sopranos is up for auction on eBay

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holsten’s diner in New Jersey has put the booth where Tony Soprano was last seen up for sale.

The restaurant and ice cream shop was written into television history thanks to its starring role in the final scene of the final episode of the HBO mob drama, The Sopranos.

Now, the diner is being renovated and the booth where Tony, Carmela and AJ sat waiting for Meadow is up for sale on eBay.

A note from the sellers reads: “OWN THE FAMOUS SOPRANO’S BOOTH FROM HOLSTEN’S IN BLOOMFIELD, NJ! We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s.

“This is your once in a lifetime chance to own the ORIGINAL booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

The listing notes that the buyer will get their hands on both seats, the table, and a divider wall featuring a plaque reading “Reserved for the Sopranos Family”.

The booth in Holsten’s restaurant where the final scene of ‘The Sopranos’ was filmed, photographed after the death of James Gandolfini in 2013 (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The jukebox – that once played Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” – is not included in the sale. Due to the size and weight of the booth, buyers must pick it up or handle shipping themselves.

At the time of writing, the current highest bid for the booth stands at $31,000 (£24,562).

The final scene of The Sopranos, which abruptly cuts to black during the diner scene, is one of the most controversial and debated scenes in television.

The Sopranos creator David Chase once seemed to confirm what happened in the show’s final moments.

Chase was being interviewed for The Sopranos Sessions, a book celebrating the HBO series, when he seemed to reveal whether Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) died in the show’s closing moments.

The exchange reads as follows:

Alan Sepinwall [co-author]: When you said there was an end point, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s, you just meant, “I think I have two more years’ worth of stories left in me.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Chase: Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end… Tony was going to get called to a meeting with Johnny Sack in Manhattan, and he was going to go back through the Lincoln Tunnel for this meeting, and it was going to go black there and you never saw him again as he was heading back, the theory being that something bad happens to him at the meeting. But we didn’t do that.

Matt Zoller Seitz [co-author]: You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene.

[A long pause follows]

Chase: F*** you guys.

It’s important to note that Chase does well to ensure that the ensuing exchange ends up leaving Tony’s fate up in the air.

The Sopranos ended in 2007 with a finale that continues to be meticulously analysed to this day. It depicts a seemingly ordinary restaurant scene between Tony and his family, which ends with the screen cutting to black.

Following its broadcast, many assumed this symbolised the show’s protagonist getting whacked.

Later, in the book, Chase added: “[The point was] that he could have been whacked in the diner. We all could be whacked in a diner. That was the point of the scene.”