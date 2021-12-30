James Gandolfini gave his Sopranos co-stars £25,000 each after his contract dispute with HBO, book says

Actor agreed to a £9.6m per season contract despite requesting £14.8m due to concern over the show’s cast and crew

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 30 December 2021 07:39
Comments
The Sopranos - series trailer

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini gifted his co-stars a big bonus, according to a new book about HBO.

The late actor, who played Tony Soprano across the show’s six seasons, reportedly gave his co-stars $33,000 (£25,000) each after his contract dispute with HBO.

Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by James Andrew Miller draws a connection between Gandolfini’s generous decision and his negotiations for higher pay that almost shut down production on the award-winning series.

As per Miller’s book, Gandolfini was originally paid $5m (£3.7m) per season under a six-year contract. This amount was doubled to $10m (£7.4m) after season three in 2001.

Gandolfini, however, reportedly asked for $20m (£15m), citing actors from other hit 2000s shows including Kelsey Grammar from Frasier who was paid over $35m (£26m).

Recommended

Following intense negotiations, HBO agreed to pay the actor $1m (£742,165) per episode. This translated to $13m (£9.6m) per season.

According to the book, Gandolfini agreed to the number – in spite of it being much less than he had originally wanted – because of his fellow Sopranos cast.

The ongoing contract negotiations threatened to halt production on the series, which would have resulted in many of the show’s cast and crew being unemployed.

(Alamy)

“That was the third rail for Gandolfini. He cared too much about everyone else to let them all collapse around him,” Miller wrote in Tinderbox.

Gandolfini proceeded to give a bonus of $33,000 (£25,000) to 16 of his co-stars. This meant the actor shared over $500,000 (£371,000) of his $13m (£9.5m) contract with his castmates.

Gandolfini died in June 2013 aged 51 from cardiac arrest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in