The Sopranos creator David Chase has opened up about his turbulent relationship with the series’ late star James Gandolfini.

Gandolfini played the role of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano on the seminal HBO drama.

His son, Michael Gandolfini, recently portrayed a younger version of the character in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which was written and produced by Chase.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chase revealed the extent to which his and Gandolfini’s relationship had deteriorated by the end of the series’ run, claiming that the pair were “barely talking”.

Describing a specific incident that took place during a final cast get-together, Chase said: “We were barely talking. I remember the last party, or the last screening... maybe it was at the Emmys. And that was it. It was going to be the last time we were all together.

“We’re sitting at a table, [Gandolfini] went by with his food and my wife said ‘Hey! Jim, come sit over here,’” Chase continued. “He just ignored her and sat someplace else.

“He had started that kind of stuff. For my wife, I was infuriated. I suddenly said to myself, ‘I really hate that motherf***er. I hate that guy.’ That’s what it had come to.”

However, the pair retained a mutual professional respect for one another, and Gandolfini later played a large role in Chase’s directorial debut film, 2012’s Not Fade Away.

Gandolfini died in June 2013 of a heart attack, at the age of 51. His performance as Tony remains perhaps the most lauded in the history of TV.