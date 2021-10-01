Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler admit they’ve never watched The Sopranos

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler have confessed to never watching The Sopranos.

Sigler and Iler appeared throughout the critically acclaimed HBO drama as Meadow and AJ Soprano, the children of Tony and Carmela Soprano (James Gandolfini and Edie Falco).

Iler told Page Six: “Jamie and I have never fully [watched the show]. Jamie started to watch The Sopranos during the pandemic, and she got half way. I’ve never seen it.”

The two, who have remained friends off-screen since the series finished in 2007, plan to see the recently released prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, this weekend.

Iler admitted that they were going to be “clueless” when watching the film but was hoping that former co-star, Michael Imperioli, would be able to fill in the gaps.

Imperioli, who narrates The Many Saints of Newark, is booked as a guest for Sigler and Iler’s podcast, Pajama Pants, to talk about the film. Iler said: “Michael is going to come on and explain to us everything we don’t understand.”

Iler also went into detail on why he never watched the show: “I grew up on that set and it was very anti-Hollywood. It wasn’t like, ‘We want Insta followers’ and all this. [It was more like], ‘We don’t want to look – we don’t want to see ourselves!’ I fell in line with everyone else.”

(Getty Images)

Iler also admitted that he doesn’t like watching himself on screen: “It makes you kind of cringe – like [hearing] your voice on an answering machine.”