Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have released a first-look trailer for the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie,The Many Saints of Newark.

Starring James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, the mob drama also features an ensemble cast of Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (Christopher’s father), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, John Magaro as Silvio Dante and Leslie Odom Jr, Michaela De Rossi and Ray Liotta in undisclosed roles.

The film’s official description reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolises, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities – and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano”.

Ending in 2007, The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It made a commercial success of DVD boxsets. It won 21 Primetime Emmys and five Golden Globes. It is regarded by so many as the greatest television show of all time, and sees the late James Gandolfini give one of history’s greatest acting performances.

The Many Saints of Newark will be in US theatres on 1 October and 22 October in the UK. It will stream on HBO Max for 31 days following US theatrical release.