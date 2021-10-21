David Chase is in talks with HBO about creating a Sopranos spin-off series

David Chase is discussing the possibility of making a TV spin-off of The Sopranos to air on HBO Max.

The news was revealed by Ann Sarnoff, the CEO of WarnerMedia.

She told Deadline: “We’re talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max.”

Sarnoff also said that the media conglomerate were “thrilled” with the performance of the recently released Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

She elaborated on the film’s commercial performance: “The box office was not quite as big. On the other hand, you see Sopranos pop into the top 10 of the most viewed series on the service. It’s given it an entirely new life.”

Sarnoff also praised the way The Many Saints of Newark has brought more fans to the original series.

“It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office,” she said.

Sarnoff’s comments come after series creator, David Chase, discussed the possibility of a follow-up co-written with Terence Winter.

Winter – who wrote several episodes of The Sopranos and went on to create Boardwalk Empire – said that he would jump at the chance to revisit that world.

“The idea of doing another one, and doing it with David, I’d be in in a heartbeat. Absolutely,” he said.

Chase recently signed a five year contract with Warner Bros to make films and TV shows for them.

James Gandolfini and David Chase on the set of 'The Sopranos' (Getty Images)

The Many Saints of Newark was released last month to mostly positive reviews and stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his late father, James.