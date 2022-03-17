South Park will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a live concert.

The cartoon first aired in 1997, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone marking the birthday this summer with an event celebrating the music of South Park.

The concert will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on 10 August.

Parker and Stone will be joined by rock groups Primus and Ween.

In a statement, the creators said: “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now.”

In order to get tickets, fans must register interest here before 11:59pm MST (5:59am GMT) this Sunday (20 March).

Over the years, South Park has featured many original songs penned by Parker and Stone, who went on to write the hugely popular musical The Book of Mormon.

Primus frontman Les Claypool wrote and recorded the show’s theme tune, while Ween created a song called “The Rainbow” for the cartoon.

Both bands have also appeared in the series in animated form.