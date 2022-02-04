South Park skewers Matt Damon over cryptocurrency advert

South Park returned to screens on Wednesday night (2 February) for its 25th season – and Matt Damon was one of the show’s first targets.

The Oscar winner was recently widely ridiculed for starring in an ad for cryptocurrency, in which he compared being a crypto investor to a range of mankind’s different achievements, saying: “Fortune favours the brave.”

In the new South Park episode, titled “Pajama Day”, Damon was mocked for starring in the commercial.

“What does Matt Damon say in the bitcoin commercial? Fortune favours the brave!” Cartman says, while trying to encourage the class to fight back against the school principal’s decision not to let the students wear their jim-jams.

“My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money,” Clyde responds to Cartman.

To which Cartman replies: “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

This is not the first time South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have taken aim at Damon or cryptocurrency.

Matt Damon (Getty Images)

In Parker’s 2004 film Team America, a puppet character can only say the name “Matt Damon”. Crypto and NFTs were also previously ridiculed in the recent South Park Paramount+ films.

After the crypto ad aired, Damon was mocked online. “There isn’t enough yuck in the world” to describe the commerical, one person tweeted.