South Park creators secure $900m deal including 14 new movies

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a $900m deal including 14 made-for-streaming movies for the animation franchise.

The deal with Paramount+ runs through the next six years, until 2027, Bloombergreported on Thursday. ViacomCBS, the parent company for Paramount+, announced the deal in a separate release without specifying the deal’s value.

On the Comedy Central TV channel, South Park has also been renewed through season 30. Its most recent season, the programme’s 23rd, aired in 2019. Two 47-minute special episodes aired in 2020, both related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14 films will be South Park originals made for Paramount+, ViacomCBS has confirmed in a release. Two of them are scheduled for 2021.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone said in a statement.

“When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received.

We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park began airing in August 1997, meaning 2022 will mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

“The Pandemic Special”, one of two 47-minute special episodes to have aired in 2020, was a ratings success with 2.3 million viewers, Variety reported at the time. Its follow-up, “South ParQ Vaccination Special”, had almost 3.5 million viewers, according to Comedy Central.