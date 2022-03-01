South Park has released a brand new trailer in which its characters are seen preparing for nuclear warfare.

While the promo clip for the latest episode, “Back to the Cold War”, doesn’t specifically mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it does seem to acknowledge the current crisis, with the character of PC Principal questioning guidance counsellor Mr Mackey’s request for an emergency drill.

Mr Mackey responds: “We are going to be prepared.”

“This is the seventh drill that we’ve done in two days,” PC Principal argues, adding that Mackey has also asked for “a bomb shelter and 20 VHS copies of [1984 action film] Red Dawn,” to which the guidance counsellor replies: “VHS is still really the best format when you think about it.”

“Back to the Cold War” airs Wednesday 2 March on Comedy Central.

The episode’s official logline reads: “A lot is riding on Butter’s ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.”

This isn’t the first time the adult cartoon has commented on global politics, previously depicting Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein in the show. South Park is in its 25th season.

South Park, “Back to the Cold War” trailer

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are currently working with Kendrick Lamar on an upcoming live-action comedy about a black man who finds out that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his family as slaves.