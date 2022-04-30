Space Force: Fans want to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after show axed

The Netflix comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, has been cancelled after two seasons.

There was a lot of hype around the comedy ahead of its launch in 2020 as it saw Carell and the creator of the US version of The Office, Greg Daniels, reunite. It was inspired by former president Donald Trump’s order to establish the Space Force as the sixth military branch. Carell played the Force’s leader, General Mark Naird.

Carell – who co-created the show with Daniels and was also the executive producer – was being paid $1m (£795,000) per episode for the series, which also starred John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O Yang and Don Lake.

Space Force’s first, 10-episode season aired in May 2020. It was shortened to seven episodes for season two, and production also moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver in an effort to cut down costs.

Both series received mixed reviews. The Independent gave the first – which was viewed by 40 million households – three stars, with critic Ed Cumming writing: “The series struggles to get out from under the biggest joke of all, which is that it is based on a real US government department. It’s material for a sketch, rather than a whole series, and it would be funnier if it wasn’t true.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic Angie Han called season two “better than the first season, but still not very good”.

Critics may not have been impressed, but the show was beloved among many viewers, who have taken to social media to share their disappointment over Space Force being axed.

“i will never forgive netflix for cancelling space force. wtf,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

“starting the official un-cancel space force campaign please netflix let me have this one,” added another.

Many said the cancellation had made them tempted to cancel their Netflix subscription altogether.

“Netflix cancelled Space Force?? You’re begging me to unsubscribe, aren’t you?” wrote one person.

The cancellation of Space Force comes after the axing of other loved shows, including Glow, Tuca and Bertie, Dark, Sense 8, Lady Dynamite and BoJack Horseman.

Netflix has also made a name for itself by reviving adored series, such as Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Black Mirror, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, andYou.