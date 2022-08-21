Spartacus actor Ioane ‘John‘ King dies from cancer, aged 49
His co-star Manu Bennett paid tribute to the actor
Spartacus actor Ioane “John” King has died, aged 49.
The New Zealand actor, who played gladiator Rhaskos in the US series, was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January 2022.
King’s family announced his death on a fundraising page set up for the actor. He died on 15 August.
“This is an update regarding John,” they wrote, adding: “With sadness we share that earlier today John’s fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family.
“John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love.
“Please, if you can, continue to support John’s family through their own fight in this difficult period.”
King’s former Spartacus co-star Manu Bennett, who played Crixus, paid tribute to the actor on Friday (19 August).
In an Instagram post, he revealed that King was first “hired as an extra”, adding: “With a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos”.
He also remembered King as “one of the boys who held the team together”.
A fundraiser page was set up in March 2022 to help King and his wife Christelle “gain funds to complete work on their home, which they’d purchased just weeks before his diagnosis”.
The statement read: “They put their life savings into building a new home and intended to continue to work on it for the next years. But the pride and happiness surrounding this project were struck down.
“Six weeks after moving into their home total devastation hit with John’s diagnosis. They have had to reassess their priorities completely,’ it continued.
The Spartacus TV franchise ran from 2010 to 2013. King also worked as a corrections officer and a personal trainer.
