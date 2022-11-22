Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rick and Morty star Spencer Grammar sets record straight on 2020 stabbing: ‘Everybody got it wrong’

Grammar underwent surgery for injuries sustained in the public altercation

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:33
Comments
Rick and Morty season six trailer

Rick & Morty actor Spencer Grammar has explained what happened the night she was stabbed through the hand in 2020.

Grammar, 39, is best known for voicing the role of Summer in the hit adult animation series. Prior to her role on Rick and Morty, she also starred in the ABC series Greek, which ran from 2007 to 2011.

In July 2020, the actor was stabbed through the hand after trying to break up a fight in New York City.

Grammar, who is the daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammar, suffered nerve damage and two severed tendons during the incident, which is still undergoing investigation. She had to undergo surgery.

“I had a severe hand injury,” she toldPeople Magazine.  “I haven’t really talked about it before. But everybody else that wrote about it at the time got it wrong.”

Recommended

Grammar explained that she had “tried to alleviate a fight” that she witnessed while in the East Village with a friend.

Reports say that the altercation broke out between a restaurant patron and an intoxicated passerby.

Grammar said that she cannot recall the specific details of the events, calling it a “blur”.

“I honestly shouldn’t have tried to help. But there wasn’t a knife involved to begin with. It was like any normal fight, basically,” she said.

“I didn’t see the person holding the knife, so it’s difficult to say what happened, really. Other people said what they saw, so everything revolved around eyewitness testimony.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

A still from season five of ‘Rick and Morty'

(Adult Swim)

Although the case is still being investigated, Grammar said she doubts the police will ever arrest whoever stabbed her.

“The crazy thing is, things like that happen so quickly. It all happened in a matter of minutes,” she said. “I know that within five minutes your whole life can change, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Grammar said that while on reflection she thinks she shouldn’t have tried to intervene, she believed it is difficult not to do anything.

“I think you’re just one of those people who runs to help or you don’t,” she said. “It’s just in you. And I probably would do that same thing again if I went back in time. Although it has affected my life pretty deeply.”

Speaking about her recovery, Grammar said that her son had to tie her shoe laces for six months.

A still from the Rick and Morty season 5 trailer

(Adult Swim)

“I’m only now at peace with being able to work again and perform at the productivity level I’d like to. I had to go through crazy rehab after my surgery.”

Grammar said she does not have “feeling in most of my hand”.

“Sometimes I can’t button things, or put in an earring. So there was always this worry that I was going to need to do something on set and not be able to do it,” she said.

Recommended

Grammar voices Summer Smith, sister to Morty (voiced by Justin Roiland), in the hit series Rick and Morty.

The award-winning series returned for its sixth season in October this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in