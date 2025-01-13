Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Hills star Spencer Pratt broke down crying as he thanked fans for sending his wife Heidi Montag’s 2010 debut album, Superficial, to No. 1 on iTunes 15 years after its release.

The 41-year-old reality star, who last week lost his Pacific Palisades home to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, shared the news in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (January 12).

“We spent all of our money on this album, Superficial. 15 years ago, three days ago, so January 10, 2010, it came out,” Pratt said. “We weren’t trying to be reality stars; we were like, ‘We are gonna make Heidi a pop star.’ We were a team. Every night when you thought we were watching The Hills, we were in the recording studio working with the best.”

Pratt continued: “Every dollar we made from The Hills we put into this album, Superficial. And for it to freakin’ finally get No. 1 in America, 15 years after.

“Do you know how many times we’ve cried and how much regret we’ve had about spending all of our money and investing it and believing in Heidi’s music even though we knew it was so good, and for it to finally come out and be a f***ing hit,” he added before bursting into tears.

“It feels so good,” he said through sobs.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are among the thousands of L.A. residents to have lost their home to the raging wildfires ( Getty Images )

The couple, best known for appearing in the reality series The Hills, have been married since 2008 and share two sons, Gunner and Ryker.

Montag, 38, co-led MTV’s hit six-season series alongside Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port from 2006 to 2010. Pratt joined the show in its 2007 sophomore season shortly after he and Montag met at a Los Angeles nightclub.

Montag released Superficial months before The Hills aired its final episode.

A sped-up version of “I’ll Do It” off the 12-track album has since become a trending sound on TikTok, with several celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Tana Mongeau, declaring it their “evacuation music.”

More than 150,000 L.A. residents have been evacuated from the area as three major fires continue to rage. The blazes have burned over 40,000 acres, destroyed over 12,300 structures and so far killed 24 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the wildfires as the worst natural disaster in U.S. history “in terms of the scale and scope.” The fires are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the U.S., with losses expected to exceed $135 billion.